Abstract

We sincerely appreciate the comments from Mr Berger and his thorough review of the issues related to mandatory reporting of intimate partner violence (IPV). In reviewing both the referenced statutes from Colorado and California, however, our interpretation is different.



The Colorado statue, for example, reads: "Every licensee who attends or treats any of the following injuries shall report the injury at once to the police of the city, town, or city and county or the sheriff of the county in which the licensee is located…" Our understanding of the language is that physicians are required to report any inflicted injury experienced by a patient under their care that involves a criminal act. In that context, acts of IPV would be included, but the law itself isn't specific to acts of IPV. The law, in fact, then goes on to specify that there is an exception to mandatory reporting specifically in...

