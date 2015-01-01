|
Dou F, Wang Q, Wang M, Zhang E, Zhao G. PeerJ 2023; 11: e16372.
38025685
BACKGROUND: Basic psychological need satisfaction (BPNS) is a significant factor in a person's development, especially for adolescents, and the failure to satisfy these basic needs may contribute to individuals' aggressive behavior. However, it is still unclear about the underlying mechanism by which BPNS is negatively associated with aggressive behavior. This study aimed to explore the relationship between BPNS and aggressive behavior in Chinese adolescents, with a focus on the mediating role of negative affect and its gender differences.
Adolescents; Aggressive behavior; Gender differences; Negative affect; Basic psychological need satisfaction