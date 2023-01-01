Abstract

This is a correction to: Gustav Markkula, Yi-Shin Lin, Aravinda Ramakrishnan Srinivasan, Jac Billington, Matteo Leonetti, Amir Hossein Kalantari, Yue Yang, Yee Mun Lee, Ruth Madigan, Natasha Merat, Explaining human interactions on the road by large-scale integration of computational psychological theory, PNAS Nexus, Volume 2, Issue 6, June 2023, pgad163, https://doi.org/10.1093/pnasnexus/pgad163



During a retroactive audit conducted by PNAS Nexus, it was discovered that this paper was missing a statement acknowledging compliance with the PNAS Nexus Human and Animal Participants and Clinical Trials policy:



Informed consent was obtained from all participants prior to their participation.



This error has been corrected in the original article.

