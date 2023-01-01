SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

The editors. PNAS Nexus 2023; 2(11): pgad377.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, National Academy of Sciences (USA), Publisher Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/pnasnexus/pgad377

PMID

38024416

PMCID

PMC10650264

Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1093/pnasnexus/pgad163.].

This is a correction to: Gustav Markkula, Yi-Shin Lin, Aravinda Ramakrishnan Srinivasan, Jac Billington, Matteo Leonetti, Amir Hossein Kalantari, Yue Yang, Yee Mun Lee, Ruth Madigan, Natasha Merat, Explaining human interactions on the road by large-scale integration of computational psychological theory, PNAS Nexus, Volume 2, Issue 6, June 2023, pgad163, https://doi.org/10.1093/pnasnexus/pgad163

During a retroactive audit conducted by PNAS Nexus, it was discovered that this paper was missing a statement acknowledging compliance with the PNAS Nexus Human and Animal Participants and Clinical Trials policy:

Informed consent was obtained from all participants prior to their participation.

This error has been corrected in the original article.
© The Author(s) 2023. Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of National Academy of Sciences.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print