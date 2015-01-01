Abstract

The Journal Editors and SAGE Publishing hereby issue an expression of concern for the following article:

Bekalu YE, Wudu MA. Prevalence of Workplace Violence and Associated Factors Against Nurses Working in Public Hospitals in Northeastern Ethiopia, 2022. SAGE Open Nursing. 2023;9. doi:https://doi.org/10.1177/23779608231171776



Sage was contacted by a group of authors at Wollo University that this article uses their data/ research without their consent and without appropriate acknowledgement. Despite multiple attempts to contact the institution, Sage has been unable to obtain institutional assessment on the concerns raised.

As the Publisher we are unable to confirm the validity of the concerns raised and are placing an expression of concern to alert readers.

