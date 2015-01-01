Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Driver death rates per million registered vehicles are often used to compare the real-world crash experiences of vehicles of different types and sizes. However, these rates are affected by the risky behavior of drivers (e.g., speeding, impaired driving, lack of restraint use) that differs by age and gender. This paper presents a method for adjusting driver death rates to account for differences in driver age and gender.



METHODS: Driver death rates per million registered vehicles per year were calculated for passenger vehicles of model year 2020. To account for potential differences in driver exposure by age and gender, which can affect motor vehicle crash and injury experience, an algebraic method was used to standardize these rates to a common distribution of female drivers ages 25-64. The standardization depends upon an independent estimate of the relative fatality risk for female drivers ages 25-64.



RESULTS: The smallest vehicles tended to have higher driver death rates compared with larger vehicles. However, for sports cars, this trend was reversed; larger sports cars had higher driver death rates. Vehicle types popular with male drivers, such as sports cars and pickups, had standardized death rates that were much lower than the raw rates.



CONCLUSIONS: The adjustment for driver age and gender greatly reduced the variability of driver death rates among vehicle types. The procedure used here to adjust driver death rates for driver age and gender can be extended to any situation where it is desired to compare the crash rates of two or more subgroups of a population.

