Nickkar A, Pourfalatoun S, Miller EE, Lee YJ. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38019532
OBJECTIVE: Driver characteristics have been linked to the frequency and severity of car crashes. Among these, age and gender have been shown to impact both the possibility and severity of a crash. Previous studies have used standard ordered probit (OP) models to analyze crash data, and some research has suggested heteroskedastic ordered probit (HETOP) could provide improved model fit. The objective of this paper is to evaluate potential improvements of the heteroskedastic ordered probit (HETOP) model compared to the standard ordered probit (OP) model in crash analysis, by examining the effect of gender across age on injury severity among drivers. This paper hypothesizes that the HETOP model can provide a better fit to crash data, by allowing heteroskedasticity in the distribution of injury severity across driver age and gender.
traffic safety; crash severity; Accident data; crash analysis; driver characteristics; statistical analysis