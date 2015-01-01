|
Citation
Kelley KM, Toscano N, Gestring ML, Capella J, Newton C, Bukur M, Shatz DV, Winfield RD, Fox A, Fallat ME, Kuhls DA, Glinik G, Doucet J, Gates J, Remick KN. Trauma Surg. Acute Care Open 2023; 8(1): e001224.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, The author(s) and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38020853
PMCID
Abstract
Mass casualty events particularly those requiring multiple simultaneous operating rooms are of increasing concern. Existing literature predominantly focuses on mass casualty care in the emergency department. Hospital disaster plans should include a component focused on preparing for multiple simultaneous operations. When developing this plan, representatives from all segments of the perioperative team should be included. The plan needs to address activation, communication, physical space, staffing, equipment, blood and medications, disposition offloading, special populations, and rehearsal.
Language: en
Keywords
disasters; mass casualty incidents; multiple trauma