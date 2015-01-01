|
Citation
|
Karakoyun F, Golcuk Y. Turk. J. Emerg. Med. 2023; 23(4): 232-237.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Emergency Medicine Association of Turkey, Publisher KARE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38024187
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: In light of the growing popularity of paragliding, this cross-sectional study aimed to investigate the epidemiology of paragliding accidents, providing insights into the types and severity of injuries sustained as well as the body regions most commonly affected.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accident; injury; adventure sports; national advisory committee of aeronautics; paragliding