Abstract

Breast emergencies are not frequent but play an important part in routine breast imaging applications. Diagnosis and identification of seat belt injury in emergency department are essential for patient management and early treatment of advanced cases. Herein we reported imaging findings of a patient who had prominent swollen at her left breast accompanying tissue edema and painful palpable mass formed by active bleeding hematoma as a result of seat belt injury due to a car accident. Radiologic examinations revealed hematoma in the breast accompanying active bleeding.

