Aishwarya KM, Zanzmera P, Patel J, Mendpara V, Lapsiwala B, Jain S, Porwal V, Modi N, Shah K. Ann. Indian Acad. Neurol. 2023; 26(5): 845-847.

(Copyright © 2023, Medknow Publications)

10.4103/aian.aian_459_23

38022453

PMC10666853

Organophosphate (OP) poisoning can present with a variety of clinical manifestations in a time-bound fashion. It can present acutely (acute toxicity related to cholinergic activity), subacutely (intermediate syndrome [IMS]), or delayed (OP-induced delayed neuropathy [OPIND][1] or chronic OP-induced neuropsychiatric disorder [COPIND]).[12] Acute or subacute presentation of OP poisoning in the form of Guillain Barre syndrome (GBS) is rarely described in the literature.[345] The proposed mechanisms of OP-induced GBS involve phosphorylation of myelin and axon of the peripheral nerve;[4] however, the exact mechanism is not known. In this case, we present an extremely rare trigger of GBS due to OP poisoning.


