Abstract

Organophosphate (OP) poisoning can present with a variety of clinical manifestations in a time-bound fashion. It can present acutely (acute toxicity related to cholinergic activity), subacutely (intermediate syndrome [IMS]), or delayed (OP-induced delayed neuropathy [OPIND][1] or chronic OP-induced neuropsychiatric disorder [COPIND]).[12] Acute or subacute presentation of OP poisoning in the form of Guillain Barre syndrome (GBS) is rarely described in the literature.[345] The proposed mechanisms of OP-induced GBS involve phosphorylation of myelin and axon of the peripheral nerve;[4] however, the exact mechanism is not known. In this case, we present an extremely rare trigger of GBS due to OP poisoning.

Language: en