Abstract

BACKGROUND: When dealing with traumatized patients, it is crucial to prioritize securing their airway. However, intubating someone who has sustained significant facial injuries can pose difficulties, as the narrow and altered shape of their upper airway may impede their ability to open their mouth. In light of this, the purpose of this study is to evaluate the volumetric and morphological alterations to the upper airway resulting from facial trauma by utilizing computed tomography (CT) scans.



METHOD: This is a single-centered retrospective analytical study. This study included CT scans of patients with traumatic facial injuries admitted to King Fahad Hospital in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. Study variables included age, gender, body mass index (BMI), fractured bones, airway symmetry, and airway volume. Using the 3D Slicer software (Slicer Community, USA), a three-dimensional model of the pharyngeal airway was constructed from the CT scan to evaluate symmetry and volume. IBM SPSS Statistics for Windows, version 23 (released 2013; IBM Corp., Armonk, New York, United States) was used to analyze data.



RESULTS: Among the screened scans, 136 cases with traumatic facial injuries were included in the study. Age ranged from four to 91 years, with a mean of 28.26 (±14.9). Mandibular and zygomatic fractures were the most common, with 71 (52.2%) and 69 (50.7%) cases, respectively. The pharyngeal airway was symmetric in 111 (81.6%) cases and not symmetric in the other 25 (18.4%) cases. A significant association was found between the side of the fracture and airway asymmetry in mandibular fractures (p-value = 0.03). The total airway volume in the displaced mandibular fractures showed a statistically significant decrease (p-value = 0.019). The fracture sites were not statistically linked to airway asymmetry except for parasymphyseal and symphyseal fractures, with a p-value of 0.038 and 0.041, respectively.



CONCLUSION: The study findings suggest that the pharyngeal airway is not usually compromised in most facial bone fractures; however, bilateral displaced mandibular fractures have the potential to diminish the pharyngeal airway volume, especially in fractures involving the symphysis and parasymphysis area.

Language: en