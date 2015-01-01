SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Leslie C, DiMagno K. Cureus 2023; 15(10): e47529.

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.47529

38022271

PMC10664770

Mass shootings are firearm incidents involving four or more victims at one or more locations close to one another. Although some American College of Surgeons designated trauma centers have the experience and resources to adequately treat mass shooting victims who arrive simultaneously or in close proximity to each other, many others do not. Therefore, the objective of this retrospective case series was to evaluate the effectiveness of the treatment of five consecutive gunshot wound victims who presented to a Level II trauma center within 36 minutes of each other. Lessons learned from that experience were used to identify the most effective pre-hospital and hospital management interventions. Opportunities for performance improvement were analyzed with respect to the current literature and the American College of Surgeons 2022 consensus recommendations for mass shootings.


disaster response and preparedness; healthcare policy; mass shooting; process & performance improvement; trauma critical care

