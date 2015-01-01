|
Almalki SF, Zakaria OM, Almousa AS, Alwadany MM. Cureus 2023; 15(10): e47112.
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
38022325
BACKGROUND: Concussions, categorized as mild traumatic brain injuries, result from traumatic events and present a significant concern within the field of traumatic brain injuries. Understanding the multifaceted pathophysiology of concussions, their diverse symptomatology, and their appropriate management strategies is crucial for healthcare professionals. This study explores the knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors of medical students at King Faisal University in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia regarding concussions.
medical students; traumatic brain injury; medical education; saudi arabia; brain concussion; knowledge and perception; observational cross-sectional study