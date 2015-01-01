Abstract

BACKGROUND: As a public health concern, serious adolescent injuries constitute considerable global morbidity and mortality. Despite the proliferation of literature on this problem, the evidence on the determinants of injuries among in-school adolescents in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is insufficient.



METHOD: The study analyzed data from the 2018 Global School-based Student Health Survey to examine the prevalence and determinants of serious injuries in a nationwide adolescent sample in SVG. χ (2) And binomial logistic regression analyses were carried out, along with an adjusted odds ratio and a 95% confidence interval.



RESULTS: Serious injuries among this population were estimated at 50.5%. Student grades, gender, truancy, amphetamine or methamphetamine use, marijuana or alcohol use, cigarette smoking, physical assault, physical fight, cyberbullying, suicidal behavior (ideation, plan, and attempt), parental or guardian tobacco use, and multiple sexual partners were significantly associated with serious injuries. After adjusting for other variables, being a male, having experienced a physical attack, fighting physically, attempting suicide, and having multiple sexual partners predicted serious injuries among in-school adolescents in SVG.



CONCLUSION: The use of integrative health promotion and injury prevention programmes (e.g., antiviolence campaigns) and educational measures could help minimize or eradicate this menace in SVG.

Language: en