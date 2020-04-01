SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wendimu DE, Meshesha SG. Health Sci. Rep. 2023; 6(11): e1715.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/hsr2.1715

38028708

PMC10663431

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Sleep is critical for human physical and cognitive health. Even though poor sleep quality had a major negative impact on workers' health and safety, there is a scarcity of study that attempts to demonstrate its magnitude and causative factors in labor-intensive environments.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study design was employed. A total of 423 individuals were selected using a simple random sampling technique, starting from April 1, 2020 to May 1, 2020. Interviews were administered using the validated and pretested Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI) tool. EpiData version 4.4.3.1 was used for data entry and SPSS version 25 for analysis. To associate factors with poor sleep quality binary logistic regression model was fitted at 95% confidence interval (CI). A p < 0.25 and p < 0.05 were used to declare association in bivariable and multivariable analysis, respectively.

RESULTS: A total of 415 building construction workers take part in this study, with a response rate of 98.1%. A PSQI global score showed 66.3% (95% CI: [0.63, 0.71]) of construction workers suffering from poor sleep quality. Working hours, work experience, previous injury status, managerial support on occupational safety and health, cigarette smoking, and job satisfaction were the factors that were associated with poor sleep quality significantly.

CONCLUSIONS: Two-thirds of construction workers suffer from poor sleep quality. Risk factors include shorter working years, longer working hours, prior injury, lack of managerial support, cigarette smoking, and low job satisfaction. Efficient health education and promotion through taking the identified associated factors into account could help reduce poor sleep quality.


sleep quality; construction workers; occupational health and safety; Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index

