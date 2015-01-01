Abstract

The car's windscreen, which birds frequently come into contact when driving, determined to be one of the primary causes of severe bird as well as passengers, injuries. For the design and assessment of vehicle safety performance, finite element-based analysis of object strike to the windshield is commonly employed. The majority of the simpler windshield models utilized in simulations for various object strike research. However, for a reliable prediction of injuries during a car to bird accident, accurate modelling of the windshield and different glass materials considered as mechanical behaviour is required. The goal of this article is to look into potential windshield replacement options that simulate a collision between a bird and a car. Different materials' laminated glass windshields put to the test. The finite element simulation model's stress and crack patterns recorded, and they verified against actual work or common car windshield glass. The three-layer laminated glass finite element models created. For the crack propagation pattern, the element deletion method and share node techniques used. The assessment and simulation findings compared using fine mesh sizes based on the four different glass material qualities and a chosen alternative glass material, as well as existing research on ball drop testing for pedestrian head injuries. The simulated results of the laminated model of annealed glass of three layers and a 5 mm rectangular mesh demonstrate good agreement with the results of the experiments and previous simulations using finite elements. Next, the car's windshield was fitted with this model of annealed glass. In accordance with the EEVC protocol on pedestrian protection, impact testing simulating bird strikes conducted. When results for bird deceleration, fracture pattern, and windshield energy absorption compared to test results for pedestrian head injury, a good agreement shown.

Language: en