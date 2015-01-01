Abstract

The strategic role of near-miss data in safety management is undeniably vital. This data provides early warnings of potential accidents, thus serving as a proactive tool for recognizing weak points in safety management and preventing disasters. Reinforcing this premise, an investigation was launched to delve into the classification and analysis of near-miss accident data, aiming to augment safety prevention knowledge in the Nama Water Services (NWS) Company. The study engaged in comprehensive activities, including gathering near-miss reports, engaging with HSE personnel, formulating a standardized near-miss data form, and analyzing the collected data. Additionally, it proposed a structured guideline for identifying, analyzing, and classifying near-miss incidents, hinging on various parameters like types of hazards, operations, time of occurrence, and project segments. The findings highlighted that the construction projects involving pipelines and reservoirs experienced the most incidents, predominantly occurring during weekday mornings and afternoons. Major hazards included falls from scaffolds, falls within trenches, and lax housekeeping. Most notably, the operations most frequently associated with near-miss incidents were excavation, lifting, and loading. A deep dive into the root causes revealed that poor supervision, inadequacies in the safe work system, insufficient control measures, and inadequate training were the primary culprits. Furthermore, the study indicated that workers and equipment bore the brunt of these incidents.

