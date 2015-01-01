Abstract

Emergency start-stop in front of signal lights is one of the main reasons for additional energy consumption and ride discomfort of Electric Vehicle (EV). Existing research on this issue rarely takes into account both energy consumption and ride comfort. Therefore, the layered energy-saving speed planning and control method is proposed. The upper is the layer of energy-saving speed planning. This layer reduces energy consumption of EV by reducing the number of stops on continuous signal lights road and minimizing the range of speed change. On this basis, the sinusoidal variable speed curve is used to smooth the acceleration process to improve ride comfort. Finally, the energy-saving speed considering ride comfort is obtained. This layer makes up for the issue that existing research rarely takes into account both energy consumption and ride comfort of EV, and is an extension and innovation of existing research. The lower is the layer of Model Predictive Controller (MPC)-based speed control. Based on the longitudinal dynamics model of EV, the MPC-based speed controller is established to control EV to track the energy-saving speed. The controller is easy to understand and implement, and it is also suitable for other research on EV, which has certain application value. The simulation results show that under various working conditions, the maximum energy consumption of EV passing through continuous signal lights road without stopping is 604.29 kJ/km, and the minimum is 244.76 kJ/km. The energy consumption is lower than that of actual road test, and it can be saved by 23.18 % compared with the method in the same field. The maximum Root Mean Square of accelerations (RMSa) is 0.25 m/s(2), and the minimum is 0.10 m/s(2). The values of RMSa above are lower than 0.315 m/s(2), which indicates that the ride comfort is good. The utilized method can reduce energy consumption of EV, improve its range and ride comfort, which has important reference significance for promoting the development of EV.

Language: en