Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to assess the associations between loneliness and the frequency of substance use and problematic Internet use (PIU) in different age groups.



METHODS: Data were collected in April 2021 from a sample of 1,293 participants with main characteristics close to a nationally representative sample (mean age = 50.1 ± 15.4 years; 56% male). We measured loneliness with the Three-Item Loneliness Scale (TILS), PIU with the General Problematic Internet Use Scale-2 (GPIUS-2) and the frequency of drugs, alcohol, smoking or caffeine consumption. Spearman's correlation, the t-test, and one-way and multivariate linear regression models were used to analyze the data.



RESULTS: In our study, 43.8% of respondents reported moderate to severe levels of loneliness. Loneliness was associated with the severity of PIU [F (3, 1,277) = 15.25, p < 0.001], with higher loneliness corresponding to higher PIU. No significant relationship was found between loneliness and drugs, alcohol, smoking or caffeine consumption.



CONCLUSION: Regardless of age, loneliness is associated with PIU but not with the frequency of substance use. Professional help for lonely people should focus on problematic Internet use in all age groups.

