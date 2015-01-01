|
Li J, Gao Y, Liu J, Liu X, Wang H. J. Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38017669
INTRODUCTION: Research has found that peer victimization is associated with adolescent nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) behavior; however, most of these studies ignored the association between these constructs at the within-person level. Additionally, the association between peer victimization and NSSI may vary among adolescents with different personal characteristics. With a longitudinal design, this study investigated whether and how emotion regulation (ER) difficulties moderate the relationship between peer victimization and changes in NSSI, with particular attention given to the unique moderating role of different dimensions of ER difficulties.
nonsuicidal self-injury; Chinese adolescents; emotion regulation difficulties; latent change score model; peer victimization