Abstract

BACKGROUND: Poisonings are the most common reason for visiting emergency departments and hospitals globally. Poisoning-related mortalities increase instantly, and it is a principal public health problem in Ethiopia. Hence, understanding the treatment outcome and identifying the associated factors is necessary to reduce poisoning-related mortality.



OBJECTIVE: To assess outcome of poisoning and associated factors among patients admitted to Referral Hospitals in Northwest Ethiopia, 2022.



METHODS: An institutional-based retrospective cross-sectional study was conducted in Western Amhara referral hospitals from June 2019 to May 2022. A total of 400 medical charts were reviewed. A stratified sampling technique was used. The data were entered into Epi Info version 7.2.1.0 and exported to SPSS version 25.0 software for analysis. Multivariable binary logistic regression analysis was used to determine factors associated with the outcome of poisoning.



RESULTS: The mortality rate of poisoning was 18% (95% CI: 14.4-22.1). Being rural dwellers (AOR=2.65, 95% CI: 1.07-6.63), being unconscious (AOR=4.86, 95% CI: 1.89-12.48), not treated in triage area (AOR=4.64, 95% CI: 1.608-13.407), transport by Bajaj (AOR=6.78, 95% CI: 1.86-24.73), spo(2) <95% (AOR=4.42, 95% CI: 1.19-10.78), and stayed >48 hours in the hospital (AOR=0.08, 95% CI: 0.02-0.36) were significantly associated with a mortality of poisoning.



CONCLUSION: The mortality rate from poisoning was considerably high. Residence, level of consciousness, treatment at the triage area, mode of arrival, Spo2, and prolonged hospital stay were significantly associated. All stakeholders should focus on planning and improving care for patients with poisoning. Improving ambulance service in rural areas and providing treatment at the triage area for all patients are recommended.

