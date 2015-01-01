Abstract

In their well-written review of intimate partner violence (IPV) Thackeray et al discuss such issues as screening, assessment, advocacy, and collaboration.1 However, their discussion of reporting contains one erroneous statement. Specifically, the authors state "Although IPV alone is not a situation for which health care professionals are mandated to report, individual states have differing requirements for reporting concerns of children exposed to IPV based on the age of the child, relationship of the child to the perpetrator of the violence, and physical proximity of the child to the violent act. Pediatricians should be aware of state laws regarding the mandated reporting of children exposed to IPV and how it may influence their practice of inquiry for IPV."



This is inaccurate because in fact states have enacted statutes or regulations that do require health care professionals reporting of intimate partner violence irrespective of its intersection with child abuse or neglect....

