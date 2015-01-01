Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nations are considered to be within at hazard of crises, which create greater challenges for healthcare systems and healthcare workers. Nursing staff and student nurse play a critical role in responding to disasters, and having knowledge and a skill on disasters preparedness is crucial. The aim of the current study was to investigate the nursing students' knowledge, attitude, and practice regarding disaster preparedness.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study included a sample of 206 nursing students at College of Applied Medical Sciences in Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia. Undergraduate students from all years were asked to complete an online questionnaire on knowledge, attitude, and practices regarding disaster preparedness.



RESULTS: The results/findings showed that more than two thirds of the participants had adequate knowledge (69%) and positive attitude (72%) regarding disaster preparedness; however, most of them had inadequate practice (84%). There were statistically significant relations between nursing students' knowledge and their GPA (p = 0.003), students' attitude and their gender (p = 0.014), and students' practice and their age (p = 0.008). Moreover, nursing students' knowledge was positively correlated with their attitude (r = 0.194).



CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATIONS: Most of participated students had adequate knowledge and a positive attitude toward disaster preparedness; most of them had inadequate practice. Continuing education and training of student nurse on disaster preparedness is critical to enhance their knowledge and practices; and to be proficient in preparation for and management of any potential disasters or risks. The findings of the current study offer data that would help in the creation of educational policies for student nurse about disaster preparedness.

Language: en