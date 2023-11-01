Abstract

There is limited literature on managing chronic lead exposure from non-removable sources such as lead fragments. In this case report, we present the complexities and clinical considerations involved in treating an elderly patient who sustained a comminuted knee fracture due to a gunshot wound, complicated by retained lead fragments. This case highlights the absence of comprehensive guidelines for managing chronic lead exposure when complete fragment removal is impractical. It also emphasizes the importance of a multidisciplinary approach to decision-making, while considering patient autonomy in such unique clinical scenarios.

