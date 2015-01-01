Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide rates are elevated after cancer diagnosis. Existential distress caused by awareness of one's impending death is well-described in patients with cancer. The authors hypothesized that suicide risk is associated with cancer prognosis, and the impact of prognosis on suicide risk is greatest for populations with higher baseline suicide risk.



METHODS: The authors identified patients (≥16 years old) with newly diagnosed cancers from 2000 to 2019 in the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results database, representing 27% of US cancers. Multiple primary-standardized mortality ratios (SMR) were used to estimate the relative risk of suicide within 6 months of diagnosis compared to the general US population, adjusted for age, sex, race, and year of follow-up. Suicide rates by 20 most common cancer sites were compared with respective 2-year overall survival rates (i.e., prognosis) using a weighted linear regression model.



RESULTS: Among 6,754,704 persons diagnosed with cancer, there were 1610 suicide deaths within 6 months of diagnosis, three times higher than the general population (SMR = 3.1; 95% confidence interval, 3.0-3.3). Suicide risk by cancer site was closely associated with overall prognosis (9.5%/percent survival deficit, R(2) = 0.88, p < .0001). The association of prognosis with suicide risk became attenuated over time. For men, the risk of suicide increased by 2.8 suicide deaths per 100,000 person-years (p < .0001) versus 0.3 in women (p < .0001). The risk was also higher for persons ≥60 old and for the White (vs. Black) race.



CONCLUSIONS: Poorer prognosis was closely associated with suicide risk early after cancer diagnosis and had a greater effect on populations with higher baseline risks of suicide. This model highlights the need for enhanced psychiatric surveillance and continued research in this patient population.

