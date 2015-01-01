|
Assoumane II, Agada NK, Maman Sani R, Kélani A. Case Rep. Neurol. Med. 2023; 2023: e9921985.
(Copyright © 2023, Hindawi Publishing)
38025302
BACKGROUND: A penetrating head injury (PHI) refers to a situation where a projectile has breached the cranium but does not exit it. It constitutes about 0.4% of all head injuries. Several nonmissile materials inserting the skull have been reported. But to our knowledge, never before has any case of PHI caused by a hit of rake been reported. We report a first case of PHI caused by a rake in a child; then, we relate our experience with its management and discuss the relevant literature.
Language: en