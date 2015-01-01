Abstract

Animal bites can cause severely contaminated open fractures, especially in the hand, wrist, and lower extremities, requiring expert orthopedic care. This case report emphasizes the unique issues posed by such injuries, particularly in low-income areas with limited access to comprehensive medical services. Pediatric examples, such as open tibiofibular fractures caused by animal encounters, highlight the significance of individualized treatment techniques. Crocodile bites, though infrequent, present an extreme peril and potential fatality. In Sri Lanka, where various crocodile species inhabit the waters, such incidents are rare but present. Long bone fractures caused by crocodile bites are significant and complicated injuries. The enormous force of a crocodile's jaw can cause substantial damage to bones, tendons, and surrounding tissues, often resulting in significant bone and soft tissue loss. Managing such injuries is extremely difficult, especially in low-resource settings. The use of a locking plate as an external fixator is a novel approach in the treatment of open fractures, nonunion, septic arthritis, and even as a distraction osteogenesis adjuvant. While it is not as common in typical fracture fixation textbooks, it is critical in specialized instances. This study describes a unique case of a 13-year-old boy with a Gustilo-Anderson Type IIIA crocodile bite who was treated in a low-income environment with a locking plate as an external fixator.

Language: en