Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Saudi Arabia is witnessing a demographic shift characterized by a rising elderly population. Cases of fall in this demographic have emerged as a significant health concern, especially in emergency room (ER) settings. Despite this, there is limited research on the causes and outcomes of such incidents. This study intends to bridge the gap in understanding the factors leading to falls in elderly patients presenting to ERs and the subsequent outcomes. Such understanding is pivotal for the formulation of effective prevention strategies and enhanced healthcare services for the elderly.



METHODS: To achieve the study's objectives, we employed SPSS software for Windows, version 28.0 (IBM Corp., Armonk, NY) for data analysis. We collected demographic information, including age, gender, education, employment status, and location, to measure patient satisfaction with the quality and responsiveness of emergency care, using Likert scale responses via electronic survey conducted as a cross-sectional study from January 2023 to August 2023, summarizing it using descriptive statistics. We analyzed categorical variables by frequencies and percentages. Chi-square tests were utilized to examine differences in distribution across categories for fall factors, and a p-value below 0.05 was deemed significant. Through logistic regression, we pinpointed the predictors of falls among older adults, showcasing the strength and direction of these relationships. Adjusted odds ratios with 95% confidence intervals were documented. A perception survey was also conducted to evaluate ER patient satisfaction.



RESULTS: Our results shed light on various aspects of fall prevention and emergency care. There was a pronounced representation in age groups of 18-24 and 25-34 years, indicating the need for interventions tailored to different age groups. Patterns were identified where subjects engaged in limited physical activity and consumed alcohol infrequently. Mobility and balance problems were commonly found, stressing the need to address these issues. Chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes correlated with fall incidents. Additionally, sociodemographic factors like gender, education, and employment status played a role in influencing the risk of falls. Although age and location seemed to have a less pronounced effect, there exists an opportunity to enhance communication and patient participation in emergency care for improved experiences.



CONCLUSION: The findings from our study provide crucial insights into the prevention of falls and enhancement of emergency care for Saudi Arabia's elderly population. By revealing the intricate relationships between sociodemographic attributes, health indicators, chronic ailments, and incidents of falls, we emphasize the need for well-rounded interventions. There is a pressing requirement for comprehensive fall prevention initiatives tailored to specific risk groups. Additionally, improving ER services is integral to ensuring the safety and well-being of older adults. This research can serve as a foundational resource for healthcare professionals and policymakers to devise robust strategies to reduce fall-related injuries and elevate the quality of emergency care outcomes.

