Sofi G, Törő K, Csikós G, Fliegauf G. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1220183.
38023022
AIM: Psychiatry is a challenging setting that requires extraordinary effort from the staff. Healthcare workers in the field of psychiatry face substantial levels of violence, making the identification of abuse risk factors a social concern. Both the conduct of the children and their relatives can pose potential harm. Our study delved into the criminological and psychiatric factors underlying violence against healthcare workers.
Language: en
workplace violence; child and adolescent psychiatry; debriefing; doctor-patient relationship; high-security psychiatry; multi-causal model; relatives in psychiatry