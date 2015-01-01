|
Citation
Martín-Martín M, Bueno-Álvarez JA. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1249907.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
38023024
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: In the current world, an increasing number of people use social networks as a scenario for socialization, which have come to stay as a part of human development. During this socialization process, violent situations occur all too often, despite their virtuality, and seriously compromises the emotional well-being of the other participants. Based on the work conducted on this subject, the following systematic review aims to establish the state of the art regarding the relationship between moral disengagement, disruptive behavior and emotional intelligence of social network users.
Language: en
Keywords
social networks; review; aggressiveness; disruptive behavior; moral disengagement