|
Citation
|
Güdek Seferoglu E, Çevik Güner. GMS hygiene and infection control 2023; 18: Doc25.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38025890
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Intensified cleaning protocols to maintain a safe environment during the pandemic caused an increase in the use of disinfectants. The use of cleaning products in safer conditions by mothers is one of the important practices that will reduce the risk of household accidents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; Pandemic; Disinfectant; Mother; Safe use