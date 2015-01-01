Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intensified cleaning protocols to maintain a safe environment during the pandemic caused an increase in the use of disinfectants. The use of cleaning products in safer conditions by mothers is one of the important practices that will reduce the risk of household accidents.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of research was determine the practices of mothers about the safe use of cleaning and disinfectant products in the COVID-19.



METHODS: Data were collected by online survey among 255 mothers of the children 0-6 age from April and July 2021. Percentage, mean and chi-square tests were used to evaluate the data.



RESULTS: It was reported that the amount of cleaning product usage (69%) increased significantly, 26.3% of the mothers store the products in a locked cabinet and 29.4% use the product in the recommended amount. It was detected 28.7% of the mothers use disinfectants close to children. It was detected that 37.6% of the families were exposed to cleaning and disinfectant products. There was not significant difference between exposure situations and maternal age, education, employment status.



CONCLUSIONS: It can be suggested that health workers should organize screening and training programs for the community about safe cleaning and disinfection practices.

