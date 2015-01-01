|
McCarthy M, McIntyre JC, Nathan R, Ashworth EL, Saini P. Health Serv. Insights 2023; 16: e11786329231212120.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publications)
38028117
OBJECTIVE: Crisis lines are the first mental health service contact point for many people, making them a vital community and public health intervention. Given the current and potential utility of crisis lines, better understanding the characteristics, socioeconomic factors and subsequent referral pathways of callers is critical to identifying targeted ways to improve such services. STUDY DESIGN: The dataset captured calls to the Cheshire & Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CWP) crisis line between August 2020 and August 2021. Calls were examined if self-harm, risk to self, or overdose were reported by the caller. Descriptive analyses were conducted to produce a clinical and demographic profile of the callers using the crisis line.
Language: en
Crisis line; clinical pathways; mental health crisis; socioeconomic predictors