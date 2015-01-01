Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Crisis lines are the first mental health service contact point for many people, making them a vital community and public health intervention. Given the current and potential utility of crisis lines, better understanding the characteristics, socioeconomic factors and subsequent referral pathways of callers is critical to identifying targeted ways to improve such services. STUDY DESIGN: The dataset captured calls to the Cheshire & Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CWP) crisis line between August 2020 and August 2021. Calls were examined if self-harm, risk to self, or overdose were reported by the caller. Descriptive analyses were conducted to produce a clinical and demographic profile of the callers using the crisis line.



RESULTS: Call handlers were significantly more likely to call 999, hand over to a practitioner and less likely to provide advice and guidance if self-harm, risk to self or overdose was reported. Social issues were found to be significantly associated with all 3 outcomes: self-harm, risk to self and overdose.



CONCLUSION: The current study provides the first exploratory analysis of the socioeconomic factors and resultant care pathways for those contacting a UK crisis line service. The findings have important implications for community early intervention efforts to reduce self-harm and suicidal behaviours.

Language: en