Abstract

AIM: This study describes Jordanian intensive care unit nurses' satisfaction with their physical environment and investigates the association between workplace physical environment and nurses' safety compliance. Additionally, the study offers serial mediation analyses of psychological and behavioral factors between satisfaction with the workplace physical environment and nurses' safety compliance.



INTRODUCTION: Compliance with safety measures is a vital indicator of safety performance, as less compliance directly reflects undesirable safety outcomes among nurses, like occupational accidents, injuries, and fatalities. Social cognitive theory and the safety triad model contribute to understanding safety compliance behaviors to safety procedures. Thus, enhancing safety compliance in healthcare organizations remains a challenge and concern.



METHODS: A quantitative research method was used based on cross-sectional and descriptive data from eight governmental hospitals in Jordan. The population included all intensive care unit nurses in the Ministry of Health's hospitals (n = 1104). A cluster sampling technique selected 285 nurses to participate. Empirical results were obtained through structural equation modeling (i.e., Smart PLS-SEM), which has become popular in this kind of research.



RESULTS: The mean of Jordanian ICU nurses' satisfaction with the workplace physical environment was 3.36, which is moderate. Although the Smart PLS findings did not support the direct association between the workplace physical environment and nurses' safety compliance, serial mediation of safety participation in the workplace physical environment and nurses' safety compliance and perceived safety management commitment confirm the indirect association in the study model.



CONCLUSION: This study fills a gap in available safety and nursing literature, especially when considering the scarce studies that investigated the physical elements in the workplace and both safety compliance and safety participation. The findings are valuable for academicians, health providers, and policymakers and may trigger creative ideas and interventional solutions to improve nurses' safety compliance in healthcare organizations.

