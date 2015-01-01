Abstract

This study utilized socio-historical methodology to investigate the relationship between cultural production and views on science and technology in the 1980s by analyzing a repertoire of songs released during this period containing apocalyptic themes due to the context of the Cold War and environmental crises. This exploration is based on Koselleck's notions of the horizon of expectations and on Arantes' concept of decreasing expectations. The songs centered around nuclear power and the environment. We observed that these songs from the 1980s represent a shift in national expectations about the future, exhibiting fears related to nuclear and environmental disasters.



Esta pesquisa, com o uso da metodologia sócio-histórica, aborda a relação entre a produção cultural e as visões sobre a ciência e a tecnologia na década de 1980. Analisa um repertório de canções lançadas nesse período que apresentam temática apocalítica por conta do contexto de Guerra Fria e das crises ambientais. A análise se fundamenta nas noções de horizonte de expectativas de Koselleck e nas expectativas decrescentes de Arantes. As canções estão agrupadas na temática nuclear e na temática ambiental. Observa que essas canções da década de 1980 representam uma mudança da expectativa nacional com relação ao futuro, apresentando um temor acerca de desastres nucleares ou ambientais.



Canção popular; Meio ambiente; Guerra Fria; Arte e ciência

