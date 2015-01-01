|
Aggarwal N, Sawlani KK, Chaudhary SC, Usman K, Dandu H, Atam V, Rani S, Chaudhary R. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2023; 12(9): 2047-2052.
38024899
INTRODUCTION: The WHO 2021 data estimate that 2 million lives and 53 million disability-adjusted life-years were lost in 2019 due to exposures to selected chemicals. It is important to know the pattern and outcome of acute poisoning cases for proper planning, prevention and management. Knowing the pattern will also help in designing training modules for primary care physicians to make them aware about newer poisons and their management. Awareness regarding newer poisons consumed is necessary for early identification, initial management and timely referral to higher centres by primary care physicians. This study was performed to see the pattern and outcome of acute poisoning cases in North Indian population and various factors related to outcome.
suicide; snakebite; Acute poisoning; aluminium phosphide; amitraz; organophosphate