Abstract

BACKGROUND: Death is unnatural and suspicious when it is caused by external causation like injury or poisoning or other than natural course. In such deaths of married females, the inquest is carried out, and a medico-legal autopsy is conducted to ascertain the cause of death and manner of death.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This record-based, retrospective study was carried out at RVRS Medical College, Rajasthan in the year 2021 (1(st) January, 2021 to 31(st) December, 2021) to know the pattern of the suspicious death of married females brought for medico-legal autopsy. The inquest report, medico-legal autopsy report, histopathological examination report, and chemical analysis report findings were tabulated and analyzed.



RESULTS: The maximum number (31.62%) of female deaths belonged to the age group of 18-22 years of age. A total of 33.82% of females died during a marriage duration of less than 5 years of married life. A total of 22.79% of female deaths were related to dowry and 60.2% of females belonged to rural areas. A total of 59.56% of females were died due to poisoning and 75% of female deaths considered suicidal.



CONCLUSION: Suspicious deaths of married women brought for medico-legal autopsy must be dealt with due to precaution to determine the cause and manner of death. One must be vigilant that the suspicious death of a married female may be associated with dowry in the Indian scenario.

