|
Citation
|
Parmar PB, Rathod GB, Bansal P, Maru AM, Pandya B, Bansal AK. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2023; 12(9): 2110-2113.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38024918
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Death is unnatural and suspicious when it is caused by external causation like injury or poisoning or other than natural course. In such deaths of married females, the inquest is carried out, and a medico-legal autopsy is conducted to ascertain the cause of death and manner of death.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Death; female; inquest; married; medico-legal autopsy; suspicious death