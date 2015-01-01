SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Duong HT, Sirohi A, Baggett KM. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/08862605231214591

38018530

Child corporal punishment (CP) may lead to child physical abuse, which is a public health concern in the United States. The present study examined major risk factors predicting attitudes toward CP among a sample of Black parents (N = 394), including frequency and valence of experiences of CP during childhood, outcome expectancies of CP, and perceptions of self-efficacy and response efficacy of non-physical discipline strategies. Structural equation modeling results revealed that the indirect associations between CP frequency and attitudes through self-efficacy and response efficacy were moderated by CP valence.

RESULTS extend the literature and point to the need for incorporating information about efficacy of evidence-based non-physical discipline strategies into intervention messages targeting prevention of child physical abuse.


Language: en

adverse childhood experiences; child violence prevention; corporal punishment; efficacy; outcome expectancies

