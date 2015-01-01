Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In spite of falls being a major public health problem, where most of the falls are preventable, there is a lack of epidemiological investigation among those aged 50 and above, especially in developing countries. Hence, we investigate the proportion, pattern, and predictors of falls in this age group.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This cross-sectional community-based study was done in the Uluberia-II block of Howrah district, West Bengal, from February to July 2021. A multistage cluster sampling method was used to meet the sample size. Data were collected with the help of a structured interview schedule. Predictors were estimated by the SPSS version 16 and defined in adjusted odds ratio (AOR) with a 95% confidence interval.



RESULTS: Among 170 study participants, 34.7% (59/170) experienced at least one episode of fall, while 20.6% (35/170) experienced recurrent falls in 12 months. Most (78%; 46/59) falls occurred in the home environment and due to slippage (67.8%; 40/59) on the floor. 84.7% (50/59) sustained any type of injuries, 47.5% (28/59) required either consultation of a physician or medication, and 6.8% (4/59) required hospitalization. Safety Checklist Score measured 75.3% (128/170) had a poor household environment, within that 30.6% (52/170) had a seriously poor household environment, which was an important predictor of falls ([AOR] = 3.59 [1.24-10.38]). Fear of fall (AOR = 6.18 [1.77-21.53]) measured by shortfall efficacy scale and nonformal education (AOR = 5.05 [1.33-19.07]) were also predictors of falls.



CONCLUSION: Considerable proportion of falls occurred in the past year, which can be preventable by improving modifiable environmental factors and detection of fear of fall in persons at different levels of health-care facilities.

