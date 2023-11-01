Abstract

BACKGROUND: Firearm injuries are the leading cause of pediatric deaths. The objective of this study was to describe the location and timing of pediatric firearm injuries and to determine the proportion of these injuries that occur within schools in the United States.



METHODS: In this retrospective cohort study, we used national emergency medical services (EMS) data from 2019 to evaluate dispatches to firearm injuries involving school-aged children (age 5-18). We extracted incident location type, patient demographics, number of patients on scene, and injury intent.



RESULTS: We identified 4764 EMS dispatches for firearm injuries in school-aged children during 2019. Assault was the most common cause of injury (53.9 %), followed by unintentional shootings (12.1 %) and self-inflicted injuries (6.1 %). Most incidents involved a single patient (91.4 %). Private residence (51.5 %) was the most common location, followed by street/road (23.8 %). 81 firearm injuries (1.7 %) occurred in a school. Private residence was the most common location of injury across all injury intents. During school hours, most firearm injuries occurred in a private residence (51.6 %) or on a street/road (19.9 %). A total of 63 dispatches (1.3 %) were considered a mass casualty incident, of which 9 (14 %) occurred in a school.



CONCLUSIONS: Regardless of injury intent or time of day, the most common location for pediatric firearm injuries was a private home. Firearm injuries within schools were far less frequent. In designing prevention strategies, our data calls for renewed focus on preventing children from accessing firearms in the home and instituting comprehensive, community-based after school programs. TYPE OF STUDY: Retrospective cohort. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: III.

