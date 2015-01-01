SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mesquida C, Murphy J, Lakens D, Warne J. J. Sports Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02640414.2023.2269357

PMID

38018365

Abstract

Two factors that decrease the replicability of studies in the scientific literature are publication bias and studies with underpowered desgins. One way to ensure that studies have adequate statistical power to detect the effect size of interest is by conducting a-priori power analyses. Yet, a previous editorial published in the Journal of Sports Sciences reported a median sample size of 19 and the scarce usage of a-priori power analyses. We meta-analysed 89 studies from the same journal to assess the presence and extent of publication bias, as well as the average statistical power, by conducting a z-curve analysis. In a larger sample of 174 studies, we also examined a) the usage, reporting practices and reproducibility of a-priori power analyses; and b) the prevalence of reporting practices of t-statistic or F-ratio, degrees of freedom, exact p-values, effect sizes and confidence intervals. Our results indicate that there was some indication of publication bias and the average observed power was low (53% for significant and non-significant findings and 61% for only significant findings). Finally, the usage and reporting practices of a-priori power analyses as well as statistical results including test statistics, effect sizes and confidence intervals were suboptimal.


Language: en

Keywords

publication bias; Replicability; reporting practices; reproducibility; statistical power

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print