Gallardo-Flores A, Morán-Carrillo JM, García-Carmona M. Omega (Westport) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Baywood Publishing)

10.1177/00302228231219047

38018537

The study, conducted in 2021, describes the relationship between resilience development factors and dimensions and the grief processes of persons affected by the suicide of a family member. The objective was to analyze whether the loved ones of suicide victims had developed resilient behaviors and how these were manifested during the mourning process. To achieve this, two instruments were used: the Brief Resilience Coping Scale (BRCS), and in-depth interviews, in both cases applied to a sample of 21 individuals from whom narratives of their experiences were obtained as elements for analysis. These narratives were operationalized, coded and analyzed according to the theoretical framework advanced by the authors Edith Grotberg and Cecily Knight. The behaviors detected took the form, among others, of artistic expression and/or the provisioning of support services to people affected by suicide, generally through participation in associations and self-help groups dedicated to the care and facilitation of emotional expression resulting from the traumatic event.


suicide; resilience; coping; grief; transformation

