Abstract

In the context of intelligent driving, pedestrian detection faces challenges related to low accuracy in target recognition and positioning. To address this issue, a pedestrian detection algorithm is proposed that integrates a large kernel attention mechanism with the YOLOV5 lightweight model. The algorithm aims to enhance long-term attention and dependence during image processing by fusing the large kernel attention module with the C3 module. Furthermore, it addresses the lack of long-distance relationship information in channel and spatial feature extraction and representation by introducing the Coordinate Attention mechanism. This mechanism effectively extracts local information and focused location details, thereby improving detection accuracy. To improve the positioning accuracy of obscured targets, the alpha CIOU bounding box regression loss function is employed. It helps mitigate the impact of occlusions and enhances the algorithm's ability to precisely localize pedestrians. To evaluate the effectiveness of trained model, experiments are conducted on the BDD100K pedestrian dataset as well as the Pascal VOC dataset. Experimental results demonstrate that the improved attention fusion YOLOV5 lightweight model achieves an average accuracy of 60.3%. Specifically, the detection accuracy improves by 1.1% compared to the original YOLOV5 algorithm, and the accuracy performance index reaches 73.0%. These findings strongly indicate the proposed algorithm in significantly enhancing the accuracy of pedestrian detection in road scenes.

