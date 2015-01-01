Abstract

Traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) occur commonly in children and young adults with one in three adults having experience of a TDI to their permanent dentition. Although the management of TDIs have evolved vastly, the consequences of TDIs can still be profound and generally carry a high burden for the patient, family, or carer, as well as the clinician and healthcare services. Hence, prevention of TDIs where possible is key. It is important to ensure that all risk factors for dental trauma are fully explored to allow preventative advice to be tailored to each patient. General Dental Practitioners are well placed to establish a rapport with patients owing to the continuity of care that is commonly seen in dentistry, however, it is imperative that the appropriate questions are asked.This article aims to review dental trauma highlighting the significance of identification of clinical and social risk factors and prevention of TDIs. These risk factors are further divided into modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors which can guide the clinician on what further action is required and when other members of the dental or medical team should be involved. The importance of patient education in prevention of TDIs, including use of mouthguards in sport, and mouthguard design will be discussed.

