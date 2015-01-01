Abstract

Traumatic dental injuries pose a variety of complex ongoing issues to the dental practitioner. As dental injuries are commonly experienced at a young age, the treatment often takes place during adolescence or early in adulthood years at crucial development stages and very early in the life of the permanent successor. Therefore, the ability to correctly diagnose the injury, and follow an appropriate management plan should increase practitioners' ability to improve both the outcomes of dental trauma and long-term prognosis of the tooth.The consequences of dental trauma can be explored by taking into consideration the type of injury, which enables an assessment of the degree of insult to the pulpal tissues, neurovascular bundle, periodontal ligament and cemental cells. This has a direct influence on post-trauma complications. Early intervention, where indicated, and appropriate follow-up utilising international guidelines is imperative to identify changing diagnoses and act accordingly. This review paper will discuss the classification of traumatic injuries and their associated outcomes with management strategies for emerging disease including potential endodontic and restorative complexities and when to refer to secondary care.

Language: en