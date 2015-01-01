Abstract

Traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) in the paediatric population are common and frequently seen in general dental practice. The management of TDIs can be challenging and, in most cases, the General Dental Practitioner is tasked with the initial assessment and emergency treatment. Patients and their families typically attend with elevated levels of distress, which is complicated by the limited dental experience of some children. Behaviour management is essential and helps prepare patients for dental care at both their emergency and follow-up appointments. Early and accurate diagnosis in combination with appropriate treatment contributes to favourable outcomes for traumatised teeth. Early discussions with or referral to paediatric dental teams for management of complex TDIs is encouraged, however shared follow-up care is beneficial over the long-term. In specific cases, initial dental treatment can be delayed by a few days to a subsequent appointment, allowing the dental team to book sufficient time for the treatment and for the patient and their families to prepare. Education of the patients and adults with parental responsibility is essential to manage expectations, explain likely complications and encourage attendance for long-term follow-up visits. This paper discusses the management of paediatric patients to aid the primary care practitioner in providing effective immediate and long-term care.

