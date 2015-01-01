Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The suicide risk in bipolar disorder (BD) is the highest among psychiatric disorders, and the neurobiological mechanism of suicide in BD remains unclear. The study aimed to investigate the underlying relevance between the implicated abnormalities of dynamic functional connectivity (FC) and suicide attempt (SA) in BD.



METHODS: We used the sliding window method to analyze the dynamic FC patterns from resting-state functional MRI data in 81 healthy controls (HC) and 114 BD patients (50 with SA and 64 with none SA). Then, the temporal properties of dynamic FC and the relationship between altered measures and clinical variables were explored.



RESULTS: We found that one of the five captured brain functional states was more associated with SA. The SA patients showed significantly increased fractional window and dwell time in the suicide-related state, along with increased number of state transitions compared with none SA (NSA). In addition, the connections within subcortical network-subcortical network (SubC-SubC), default mode network-subcortical network (DMN-SubC), and attention network-subcortical network (AN-SubC) were significantly changed in SA patients relative to NSA and HC in the suicide-related state. Crucially, the above-altered measures were significantly correlated with suicide risk.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggested that the impaired dynamic FC within SubC-SubC, DMN-SubC, and AN-SubC were the important underlying mechanism in understanding SA for BD patients. It highlights the temporal properties of whole-brain dynamic FC could serve as the valuable biomarker for suicide risk assessment in BD.

