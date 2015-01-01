Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study examines the link between personality pathology and suicide risk regarding the DSM-5 alternative model of personality disorders.



METHOD: The study investigates the facets, domains, internalizing, and externalizing of personality pathology and their correlation and predictive significance for suicidal ideation and behavior. This study examined a diverse and balanced sample of 1,398 college students aged between 18- and 29-year-olds from nine colleges in Kafrelshiekh University, with nearly equal representation of both genders (687 males, 711 females), a mix of rural and urban residents (807 rural, 591 urban), and a wide range of socioeconomic backgrounds (15 very low SES, 84 low SES, 878 moderate SES, 364 high SES, and 57 very high SES). The Personality Inventory for the DSM-5 (PID-5) was utilized to assess personality pathology. Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) was used to evaluate suicidal ideation and behavior.



RESULTS AND DISCUSSION: Logistic regression reveals significant associations between personality traits and suicidal ideation (e.g., Anhedonia, Suspiciousness) and behavior (e.g., Risk Taking, Depressivity). Negative Affect and Detachment are significantly linked to suicidal ideation, while Detachment, Disinhibition, and Psychoticism are linked to suicidal behavior. Internalizing personality pathology predicts both ideation and behavior, indicating a contribution to suicidal thoughts and self-destructive acts. Externalizing is a significant predictor of suicidal behavior.

Language: en